    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Reel

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 11th Cyber Battalion, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade and 10th Mountain Division train during exercise Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York on Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike ‘24 gives the 10th Mountain Division the opportunity to incorporate Joint fires with emerging electromagnetic spectrum technology to build resilient kill webs capable of achieving the desired effects under any conditions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944263
    VIRIN: 241119-A-AO831-8636
    Filename: DOD_110693781
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Reel, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MDO, #SummitStrike, #ClimbToGlory, #summitstrike2024

