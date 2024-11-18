10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Reel

Soldiers with the 11th Cyber Battalion, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade and 10th Mountain Division train during exercise Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York on Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike ‘24 gives the 10th Mountain Division the opportunity to incorporate Joint fires with emerging electromagnetic spectrum technology to build resilient kill webs capable of achieving the desired effects under any conditions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|11.19.2024
|11.19.2024 19:17
|B-Roll
|944263
|241119-A-AO831-8636
|DOD_110693781
|00:00:47
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
