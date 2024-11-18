10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Sean Thomas the Joint Air-Ground Integration Center chief of 10th Mountain Division gives an interview about Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. 10th Mountain Division executes Summit Strike at Fort Drum, NY to validate the Division’s ability to seamlessly integrate fires, ISR and MDO assets to synchronize the ability to find and kill the enemy showcasing Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)