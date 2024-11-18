Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Interview

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Sean Thomas the Joint Air-Ground Integration Center chief of 10th Mountain Division gives an interview about Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. 10th Mountain Division executes Summit Strike at Fort Drum, NY to validate the Division’s ability to seamlessly integrate fires, ISR and MDO assets to synchronize the ability to find and kill the enemy showcasing Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 19:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944262
    VIRIN: 241119-A-HO064-9970
    Filename: DOD_110693668
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Interview, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ClimbToGlory
    #MDO
    #SummitStrike
    #summitstrike2024

