Maj. Sean Thomas the Joint Air-Ground Integration Center chief of 10th Mountain Division gives an interview about Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. 10th Mountain Division executes Summit Strike at Fort Drum, NY to validate the Division’s ability to seamlessly integrate fires, ISR and MDO assets to synchronize the ability to find and kill the enemy showcasing Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 19:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944262
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-HO064-9970
|Filename:
|DOD_110693668
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Interview, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.