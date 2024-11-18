Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staying ready means, we do not have to get ready. The 10th Mountain Division is leveling up with Summit Strike 2024, an intense training that combines cutting-edge EMS technology and joint fires. Building resilient Soldiers and operations that are prepared to take on any adversary in any condition. This is innovation and adaptability in action, keeping our forces mission-ready for whatever challenges lie ahead. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 17:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944260
    VIRIN: 241119-A-ZD229-3304
    Filename: DOD_110693603
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024, by CPT Eric-James Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    10th Mountain Division
    Artillery
    summitstrike2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download