Staying ready means, we do not have to get ready. The 10th Mountain Division is leveling up with Summit Strike 2024, an intense training that combines cutting-edge EMS technology and joint fires. Building resilient Soldiers and operations that are prepared to take on any adversary in any condition. This is innovation and adaptability in action, keeping our forces mission-ready for whatever challenges lie ahead. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 17:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944260
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-ZD229-3304
|Filename:
|DOD_110693603
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024, by CPT Eric-James Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.