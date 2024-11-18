10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944260" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staying ready means, we do not have to get ready. The 10th Mountain Division is leveling up with Summit Strike 2024, an intense training that combines cutting-edge EMS technology and joint fires. Building resilient Soldiers and operations that are prepared to take on any adversary in any condition. This is innovation and adaptability in action, keeping our forces mission-ready for whatever challenges lie ahead. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)