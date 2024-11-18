Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Interview - Sgt. 1st Class Jazmin Nicolas

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Jazmin Nicolas, Space and Missile Defense Command, speaks on the importance of space effects during exercise Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York on Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike is an annual exercise to validate the Division’s ability to seamlessly integrate fires, ISR and multi-domain operational assets to synchronize the ability to find and kill the enemy, showcasing Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 16:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944257
    VIRIN: 241119-A-AO831-8130
    Filename: DOD_110693573
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Interview - Sgt. 1st Class Jazmin Nicolas, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ClimbToGlory
    #MDO
    #SummitStrike
    #summitstrike2024

