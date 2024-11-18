Sgt. 1st Class Jazmin Nicolas, Space and Missile Defense Command, speaks on the importance of space effects during exercise Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York on Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike is an annual exercise to validate the Division’s ability to seamlessly integrate fires, ISR and multi-domain operational assets to synchronize the ability to find and kill the enemy, showcasing Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 16:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944257
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-AO831-8130
|Filename:
|DOD_110693573
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Interview - Sgt. 1st Class Jazmin Nicolas, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS
