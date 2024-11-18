Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All Who Serve- April Williamson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force veteran April Williamson shares her story about her father's inspiration for her own service in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jada Maylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 12:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944213
    VIRIN: 241111-F-ME338-9001
    Filename: DOD_110692950
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Salt Lake City
    Veterans
    Concert
    Utah National Guard
    All Who Serve
    April Williamson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download