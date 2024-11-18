U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division compete against Dutch Marines from Marine Squadron Carib as part of training exercise Tres Kolos 24, on Camp Savaneta, Aruba, Oct. 11-28, 2024. U.S. Marines with 2/2 conducted a deployment for training to Aruba to conduct small-unit training while building camaraderie with the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps, a NATO ally and routine training partner.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 10:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944195
|VIRIN:
|241119-M-FL591-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110692594
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|CAMP SAVANETA, AW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tres Kolos 24: Unity, by Cpl Alexander Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.