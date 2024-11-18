Tres Kolos 24: Unity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division compete against Dutch Marines from Marine Squadron Carib as part of training exercise Tres Kolos 24, on Camp Savaneta, Aruba, Oct. 11-28, 2024. U.S. Marines with 2/2 conducted a deployment for training to Aruba to conduct small-unit training while building camaraderie with the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps, a NATO ally and routine training partner.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)