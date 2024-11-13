Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division participates in NFL Salute to Service

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, the division’s senior enlisted advisor, served as the representatives for the division during the NFL’s annual Salute to Service event at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, Nov. 17. 2024. The NFL’s annual Salute to Service honors the sacrifice and commitment of the men and women in the armed forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    TAGS

    NFL
    football
    Veteran
    Army
    Salute to Service
    10th Mountain Division

