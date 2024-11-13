Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, the division’s senior enlisted advisor, served as the representatives for the division during the NFL’s annual Salute to Service event at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, Nov. 17. 2024. The NFL’s annual Salute to Service honors the sacrifice and commitment of the men and women in the armed forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 20:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, US
This work, 10th Mountain Division participates in NFL Salute to Service, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
