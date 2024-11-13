10th Mountain Division participates in NFL Salute to Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, the division’s senior enlisted advisor, served as the representatives for the division during the NFL’s annual Salute to Service event at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, Nov. 17. 2024. The NFL’s annual Salute to Service honors the sacrifice and commitment of the men and women in the armed forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)