Behind the Threads, DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944091" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team takes pride in weaving first class support for more than 50,000 items. They outfit every soldier, sailor, airman and Marine around the world, from their first day of service in boot camp, to camouflage uniforms worn on the battlefield and service dress uniforms. C&T procures more than 8,000 different items ranging from uniforms, footwear and undergarments to ecclesiastical items, individual equipment, flags and tents. The provides clothing, textiles and equipment to U.S. service members, other federal agencies and partner nations. For more information on how DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles can support your mission visit: https://www.dla.mil/Troop-Support/Clothing-and-Textiles/