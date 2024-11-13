Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Threads, DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team takes pride in weaving first class support for more than 50,000 items. They outfit every soldier, sailor, airman and Marine around the world, from their first day of service in boot camp, to camouflage uniforms worn on the battlefield and service dress uniforms. C&T procures more than 8,000 different items ranging from uniforms, footwear and undergarments to ecclesiastical items, individual equipment, flags and tents. The provides clothing, textiles and equipment to U.S. service members, other federal agencies and partner nations. For more information on how DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles can support your mission visit: https://www.dla.mil/Troop-Support/Clothing-and-Textiles/

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 15:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944090
    VIRIN: 241118-D-LU733-5368
    PIN: 505907
    Filename: DOD_110691235
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: US

