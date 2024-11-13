video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The video above provides an overview of the Department’s plans for implementation of the DoD CIO Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program.

The final Title 32 Code of Federal Regulations CMMC Program rule can be found here: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/10/15/2024-22905/cybersecurity-maturity-model-certification-cmmc-program

The DoD CIO’s official CMMC website can be found here: https://dodcio.defense.gov/CMMC/

The Defense Office of Prepublication and Security Review approved release of this briefing on October 15, 2024.

The briefing features the voices of:

• Mr. David W. McKeown, Deputy DoD Chief Information Officer for Cybersecurity, DoD Chief Information Security Officer, and Special Access Programs CIO

• Ms. Stacy Bostjanick, Chief, DIB Cybersecurity, DoD Office of the CIO

• Mr. Buddy Dees, Director, CMMC Program Management Office