The video above provides an overview of the Department’s plans for implementation of the DoD CIO Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program.
The final Title 32 Code of Federal Regulations CMMC Program rule can be found here: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/10/15/2024-22905/cybersecurity-maturity-model-certification-cmmc-program
The DoD CIO’s official CMMC website can be found here: https://dodcio.defense.gov/CMMC/
The Defense Office of Prepublication and Security Review approved release of this briefing on October 15, 2024.
The briefing features the voices of:
• Mr. David W. McKeown, Deputy DoD Chief Information Officer for Cybersecurity, DoD Chief Information Security Officer, and Special Access Programs CIO
• Ms. Stacy Bostjanick, Chief, DIB Cybersecurity, DoD Office of the CIO
• Mr. Buddy Dees, Director, CMMC Program Management Office
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 15:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|944070
|VIRIN:
|241104-D-FP430-4162
|Filename:
|DOD_110690969
|Length:
|00:11:52
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD CIO Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program, by Johnny Horton, Andrew Roulier and Peter Silverman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.