    DoD CIO Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Johnny Horton, Andrew Roulier and Peter Silverman

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The video above provides an overview of the Department’s plans for implementation of the DoD CIO Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program.
    The final Title 32 Code of Federal Regulations CMMC Program rule can be found here: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/10/15/2024-22905/cybersecurity-maturity-model-certification-cmmc-program
    The DoD CIO’s official CMMC website can be found here: https://dodcio.defense.gov/CMMC/
    The Defense Office of Prepublication and Security Review approved release of this briefing on October 15, 2024.
    The briefing features the voices of:
    • Mr. David W. McKeown, Deputy DoD Chief Information Officer for Cybersecurity, DoD Chief Information Security Officer, and Special Access Programs CIO
    • Ms. Stacy Bostjanick, Chief, DIB Cybersecurity, DoD Office of the CIO
    • Mr. Buddy Dees, Director, CMMC Program Management Office

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 15:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 944070
    VIRIN: 241104-D-FP430-4162
    Filename: DOD_110690969
    Length: 00:11:52
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD CIO Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program, by Johnny Horton, Andrew Roulier and Peter Silverman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cybersecurity
    CIO
    CMMC
    Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification
    32 CFR
    CMMC Final Rule

