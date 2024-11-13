video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operation Vanguard Merlin was carried out by members of the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 15, 2024. During the exercise, U.S. and Italian aircrews performed air-to-ground range training with targeting aids from Lithuanian, Czech, Swedish and Norwegian joint terminal attack controllers. The mission allowed aircrew to familiarize themselves with operations in Lithuania and the coalition forces on the ground, creating a combat-ready force that has depth in capability and breadth in capacity. The ability of NATO forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of capable alliances and partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)