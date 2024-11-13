Operation Vanguard Merlin was carried out by members of the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 15, 2024. During the exercise, U.S. and Italian aircrews performed air-to-ground range training with targeting aids from Lithuanian, Czech, Swedish and Norwegian joint terminal attack controllers. The mission allowed aircrew to familiarize themselves with operations in Lithuania and the coalition forces on the ground, creating a combat-ready force that has depth in capability and breadth in capacity. The ability of NATO forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of capable alliances and partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
|11.15.2024
|11.18.2024 10:59
|Video Productions
|944046
|241115-F-VS152-1001
|DOD_110690417
|00:01:25
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
|0
|0
