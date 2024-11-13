Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Vanguard Merlin

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Operation Vanguard Merlin was carried out by members of the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 15, 2024. During the exercise, U.S. and Italian aircrews performed air-to-ground range training with targeting aids from Lithuanian, Czech, Swedish and Norwegian joint terminal attack controllers. The mission allowed aircrew to familiarize themselves with operations in Lithuania and the coalition forces on the ground, creating a combat-ready force that has depth in capability and breadth in capacity. The ability of NATO forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of capable alliances and partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944046
    VIRIN: 241115-F-VS152-1001
    Filename: DOD_110690417
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

