Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division (LI) Combat Aviation Brigade participates in NFL Salute to Service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2024

    Video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Teaser clip of aviation assets from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Combat Aviation Brigade preparing to perform a flyover during the NFL’s annual Salute to Service event at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, on Nov. 17. 2024. As part of a community engagement event, two Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks and two Boeing AH-64 Apaches participated in the flyover during the National Anthem of the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The 10th Mountain Division’s participation in the event shows the division’s commitment to building and continuing an active and ongoing relationship with the community. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 09:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944032
    VIRIN: 241117-A-ZD229-5834
    Filename: DOD_110690258
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Combat Aviation Brigade participates in NFL Salute to Service, by CPT Eric-James Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Blackhawk
    FORSCOM
    Apache
    US Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download