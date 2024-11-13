10th Mountain Division (LI) Combat Aviation Brigade participates in NFL Salute to Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Teaser clip of aviation assets from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Combat Aviation Brigade preparing to perform a flyover during the NFL’s annual Salute to Service event at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, on Nov. 17. 2024. As part of a community engagement event, two Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks and two Boeing AH-64 Apaches participated in the flyover during the National Anthem of the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The 10th Mountain Division’s participation in the event shows the division’s commitment to building and continuing an active and ongoing relationship with the community. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)