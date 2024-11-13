BTF 25-1 operations above the Baltic Sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Aircrew from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron train with partners from Germany, Denmark, and Italy during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2024. The U.S. is dedicated to working alongside our NATO Allies and partners in the Baltic Sea area to ensure all parties have the combined skills and coordination capabilities necessary to maintain regional safety and security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)