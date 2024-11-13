Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF 25-1 operations above the Baltic Sea

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Aircrew from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron train with partners from Germany, Denmark, and Italy during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2024. The U.S. is dedicated to working alongside our NATO Allies and partners in the Baltic Sea area to ensure all parties have the combined skills and coordination capabilities necessary to maintain regional safety and security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 08:41
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

