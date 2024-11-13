U.S. Air Force Aircrew from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron train with partners from Germany, Denmark, and Italy during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2024. The U.S. is dedicated to working alongside our NATO Allies and partners in the Baltic Sea area to ensure all parties have the combined skills and coordination capabilities necessary to maintain regional safety and security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 08:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944018
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-TC214-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110690091
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BTF 25-1 operations above the Baltic Sea, by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
