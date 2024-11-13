Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: EOD U.S. Marine Corps participate in Phoenix Express 2024

    BIZERTE, TUNISIA

    11.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    U.S. Marine Corps Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians with the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2d Logistics Group gathered with other allied partner nations to train and broaden breaching techniques to enhance collective capabilities and ring maritime threats during Phoenix Express 2024, Nov. 6, 2024 in Bizerte Tunisia. Phoenix Express 24 is one of three regional Express series exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and executed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 08:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944010
    VIRIN: 241106-F-DU706-1001
    Filename: DOD_110689972
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: BIZERTE, TN

