U.S. Marine Corps Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians with the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2d Logistics Group gathered with other allied partner nations to train and broaden breaching techniques to enhance collective capabilities and ring maritime threats during Phoenix Express 2024, Nov. 6, 2024 in Bizerte Tunisia. Phoenix Express 24 is one of three regional Express series exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and executed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 08:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944010
|VIRIN:
|241106-F-DU706-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110689972
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|BIZERTE, TN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll: EOD U.S. Marine Corps participate in Phoenix Express 2024, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.