B-Roll of a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, conducting intercept training with NATO assets during a Bomber Task Force Europe 25-1 mission over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2024. The U.S trains with NATO Allies to increase military capabilities, readiness, and integration in support of a safe, stable, and secure Euro‐Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 07:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944009
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-MJ351-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110689894
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 20th EBS completes integration training, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.