20th EBS completes integration training

B-Roll of a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, conducting intercept training with NATO assets during a Bomber Task Force Europe 25-1 mission over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2024. The U.S trains with NATO Allies to increase military capabilities, readiness, and integration in support of a safe, stable, and secure Euro‐Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)