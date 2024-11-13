Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th EBS completes integration training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    B-Roll of a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, conducting intercept training with NATO assets during a Bomber Task Force Europe 25-1 mission over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, Nov. 15, 2024. The U.S trains with NATO Allies to increase military capabilities, readiness, and integration in support of a safe, stable, and secure Euro‐Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 07:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944009
    VIRIN: 241115-F-MJ351-9001
    Filename: DOD_110689894
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

