MCIPAC Marine Corps Birthday Ball 2024 | B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943992" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members with Marine Corps Installations Pacific and their guests celebrate the MCIPAC Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Butler Officer’s Club, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)