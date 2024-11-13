U.S. service members with Marine Corps Installations Pacific and their guests celebrate the MCIPAC Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Butler Officer’s Club, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 00:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943992
|VIRIN:
|241115-M-JR395-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110689329
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCIPAC Marine Corps Birthday Ball 2024 | B-Roll, by LCpl Maksim Masloboev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.