U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jason Naidyhorski, Vice Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet and Director of Maritime Partnership Program, provides further insight of Phoenix Express 2024 after opening ceremony in Tunis, Tunisia, Nov. 5, 2024. Phoenix Express 24, is one of three regional maritime exercises executed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 08:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|943988
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-DU706-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110689173
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|BIZERTE, TN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview: U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jason Naidyhorski at Phoenix Express 2024, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.