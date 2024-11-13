Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jason Naidyhorski at Phoenix Express 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BIZERTE, TUNISIA

    11.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jason Naidyhorski, Vice Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet and Director of Maritime Partnership Program, provides further insight of Phoenix Express 2024 after opening ceremony in Tunis, Tunisia, Nov. 5, 2024. Phoenix Express 24, is one of three regional maritime exercises executed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 08:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 943988
    VIRIN: 241105-F-DU706-1002
    Filename: DOD_110689173
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: BIZERTE, TN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jason Naidyhorski at Phoenix Express 2024, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PhoenixExpress
    PartnershipMatter
    NavyPartnership
    PhoenixExpress24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download