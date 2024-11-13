Interview: U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jason Naidyhorski at Phoenix Express 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jason Naidyhorski, Vice Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet and Director of Maritime Partnership Program, provides further insight of Phoenix Express 2024 after opening ceremony in Tunis, Tunisia, Nov. 5, 2024. Phoenix Express 24, is one of three regional maritime exercises executed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)