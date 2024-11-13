Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt Caleb Baumgarn - Holiday Greetings and Go Vikings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.15.2024

    Video by Cpl. Martha Linares 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Caleb Baumgarn, the operations officer with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, sends warm holiday wishes to his family back home and shouts out to the Minnesota Vikings on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan Nov. 15, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 00:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943987
    VIRIN: 241115-M-VR996-1001
    Filename: DOD_110689139
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt Caleb Baumgarn - Holiday Greetings and Go Vikings, by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Holidays
    1st MAW
    Marines
    MCIPAC
    NFLVikings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download