U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division shows support for the U.S. Army West Point football team as the Black Knights prepare to play against the U.S. Navy football team on Dec. 14, 2024. The Army-Navy football game is held annually, and promotes healthy competition and esprit-de-corps between the military branches. (U.S. Army video by U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 18:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943983
|VIRIN:
|241118-A-YR415-8502
|Filename:
|DOD_110689034
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 82nd Airborne Division 2024 Army-Navy Game Commercial, by MAJ Matthew Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
