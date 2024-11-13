82nd Airborne Division 2024 Army-Navy Game Commercial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943983" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division shows support for the U.S. Army West Point football team as the Black Knights prepare to play against the U.S. Navy football team on Dec. 14, 2024. The Army-Navy football game is held annually, and promotes healthy competition and esprit-de-corps between the military branches. (U.S. Army video by U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Diaz)