    82nd Airborne Division 2024 Army-Navy Game Commercial

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Maj. Matthew Diaz 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division shows support for the U.S. Army West Point football team as the Black Knights prepare to play against the U.S. Navy football team on Dec. 14, 2024. The Army-Navy football game is held annually, and promotes healthy competition and esprit-de-corps between the military branches. (U.S. Army video by U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 18:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943983
    VIRIN: 241118-A-YR415-8502
    Filename: DOD_110689034
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division 2024 Army-Navy Game Commercial, by MAJ Matthew Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    82d Airborne Division
    USMA at West Point
    Go Army Beat Navy
    AATW
    ARMYNAVY2024

