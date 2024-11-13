NFL Greeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Murry with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division, gives an NFL Eagles greeting on Harrisburg Military Post in Harrisburg, PA, on November 17th, 2024. This year, service members were given the opportunity to send out NFL team greetings to celebrate and encourage their favorite team.