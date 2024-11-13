Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division CAB Rehearses Flyover for Buffalo Bills Game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Aviation assets from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Combat Aviation Brigade performed rehearsal flights over Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York on November 16, 2024. As part of a community engagement event, two Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks and two Boeing AH-64 Apaches will fly over the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 17, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 09:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943955
    VIRIN: 241116-A-ZD229-4262
    Filename: DOD_110688414
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division CAB Rehearses Flyover for Buffalo Bills Game, by CPT Eric-James Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFL
    blackhawk
    Apache
    US Army
    10th Mountain Division (LI)
    Salute to Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download