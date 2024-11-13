10th Mountain Division CAB Rehearses Flyover for Buffalo Bills Game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943955" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aviation assets from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Combat Aviation Brigade performed rehearsal flights over Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York on November 16, 2024. As part of a community engagement event, two Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks and two Boeing AH-64 Apaches will fly over the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 17, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)