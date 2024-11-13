Aviation assets from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Combat Aviation Brigade performed rehearsal flights over Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York on November 16, 2024. As part of a community engagement event, two Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks and two Boeing AH-64 Apaches will fly over the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 17, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 09:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943955
|VIRIN:
|241116-A-ZD229-4262
|Filename:
|DOD_110688414
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 10th Mountain Division CAB Rehearses Flyover for Buffalo Bills Game, by CPT Eric-James Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.