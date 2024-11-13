Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune welcomes home Expeditionary Medical Unit 10, Rotation 16 Sailors

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune welcomed home Sailors with Expeditionary Medical Unit 10 Golf, Rotation 16 on November 16, 2024. The homecoming concluded an eight-month deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) in the Middle East. The team provided Role II medical care for deployed forces in Iraq.
Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune welcomes home Sailors supporting medical forces in Middle East operations
