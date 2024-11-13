Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune welcomes home Expeditionary Medical Unit 10, Rotation 16 Sailors

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Video by Riley Eversull 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune welcomed home Sailors with Expeditionary Medical Unit 10 Golf, Rotation 16 on November 16, 2024. The homecoming concluded an eight-month deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) in the Middle East. The team provided Role II medical care for deployed forces in Iraq.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 13:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943934
    VIRIN: 241116-N-FE818-1001
    Filename: DOD_110687960
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune welcomes home Sailors supporting medical forces in Middle East operations

    Homecoming
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Expeditionary Medical Unit 10 Golf Rotation 16
    EMU 10G-Roto 16

