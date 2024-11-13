Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune welcomes home Sailors supporting medical forces in Middle East operations

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Expeditionary Medical Unit 10 Golf (EMU 10G), Rotation 16 concluded an eight-month deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East with a homecoming celebration on November 16, 2024.



“EMU 16” is comprised of personnel from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune and Naval Medical Forces Atlantic. EMU 16 augmented the EMU 10G deployment, building capabilities as a tactically proficient, combat-credible medical force in present-day military operations.



EMU 16 provided advanced trauma and surgical care – or Role II care – to U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense civilian contractors, and multinational coalition forces in Iraq.



“I am incredibly blessed and beyond proud to have led this team,” said Captain Jamie Fitch, officer in charge. “They have cared for each other and for our patients with more dedication and motivation than I could have hoped for.”



NMRTC Camp Lejeune celebrated the safe return of the Sailors with a command-sponsored homecoming.



“Their mission was vitally important to ensuring Navy Medicine’s future, aligning strategic goals, and giving them the opportunity to test skills,” said NMRTC Commander Captain Anja Dabelić. “We are honored to have the return of EMU 16, and we welcome them home with open arms.”



NMRTC Camp Lejeune is the readiness platform attached to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. NMCCL has cared for warfighters and beneficiaries at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune for more than 80 years.

