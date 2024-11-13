Eielson’s CATM Flight Readies Icemen Fit To Fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 354th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance flight conducts a routine weapons qualification course at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 24, 2024. The CATM flight is responsible for training Airmen on the proper safety and usage of small arms while also ensuring all Defenders under the 354th SFS complete their annual small arms qualifications. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)