    Eielson’s CATM Flight Readies Icemen Fit To Fight

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    The 354th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance flight conducts a routine weapons qualification course at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 24, 2024. The CATM flight is responsible for training Airmen on the proper safety and usage of small arms while also ensuring all Defenders under the 354th SFS complete their annual small arms qualifications. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 21:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 943909
    VIRIN: 241024-F-CJ259-6215
    Filename: DOD_110687531
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    Eielson Air Force Base

