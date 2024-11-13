video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943867" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The DEOCS (Defense Organizational Climate Survey) is open until November 30, 2024, and the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command leadership wants to hear from you, the workforce.



Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper tells Team USASAC about the importance of the survey and how it can impact and shape the organization's work environment moving forward.