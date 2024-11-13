Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Organizational Climate Survey

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Tim Hanson  

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    The DEOCS (Defense Organizational Climate Survey) is open until November 30, 2024, and the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command leadership wants to hear from you, the workforce.

    Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper tells Team USASAC about the importance of the survey and how it can impact and shape the organization's work environment moving forward.

    TAGS

    Tim Hanson
    USASAC
    DEOCS

