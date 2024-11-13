The DEOCS (Defense Organizational Climate Survey) is open until November 30, 2024, and the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command leadership wants to hear from you, the workforce.
Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper tells Team USASAC about the importance of the survey and how it can impact and shape the organization's work environment moving forward.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 13:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943867
|VIRIN:
|241115-A-IK167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110686741
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defense Organizational Climate Survey, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.