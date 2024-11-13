Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaw Air Force Base: Why I Serve social media campaign video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Army service members, along with Department of Defense civilians share reasons why they serve their country at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 20, 2024. Shaw AFB supported Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s social media campaign encouraging service members to share their reasons for joining their respective branches and the benefits of being a member of the armed services. Participants were encouraged to share their stories online with the #WhyIServe hashtag to increase awareness for the motivations for serving. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 12:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943855
    VIRIN: 240820-F-CW240-1001
    Filename: DOD_110686660
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw Air Force Base: Why I Serve social media campaign video, by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw Air Force Base
    Why I Serve
    20 FW
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download