Shaw Air Force Base: Why I Serve social media campaign video

U.S. Air Force and Army service members, along with Department of Defense civilians share reasons why they serve their country at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 20, 2024. Shaw AFB supported Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s social media campaign encouraging service members to share their reasons for joining their respective branches and the benefits of being a member of the armed services. Participants were encouraged to share their stories online with the #WhyIServe hashtag to increase awareness for the motivations for serving. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)