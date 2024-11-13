Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Time to hunt

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Natural Resources Program Lead, Alicia Garcia, discusses the hunting program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sep. 25, 2024. The JBLE hunting program provides all military members and civilians the opportunity to hunt, fish and enjoy outdoor recreational activities on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 11:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943846
    VIRIN: 241115-F-DA718-1001
    Filename: DOD_110686434
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    Fishing
    Recreation
    Hunting
    JBLE

