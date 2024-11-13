Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission

B-52H Stratofortress aircrews from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron receive a pre-flight mission brief and take off from RAF Fairford, England, as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 15, 2024. Deploying U.S. forces in Europe underscores a long-term dedication to NATO Allies and a secure, unified Europe. They stand ready, well-positioned, and equipped to collaborate with host-nation Allies and partners to deter threats and safeguard the Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 10:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943839
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-VS152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110686301
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
