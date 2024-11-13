Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-52H Stratofortress aircrews from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron receive a pre-flight mission brief and take off from RAF Fairford, England, as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 15, 2024. Deploying U.S. forces in Europe underscores a long-term dedication to NATO Allies and a secure, unified Europe. They stand ready, well-positioned, and equipped to collaborate with host-nation Allies and partners to deter threats and safeguard the Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)