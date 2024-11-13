Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    B-52H Stratofortress aircrews from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron receive a pre-flight mission brief and take off from RAF Fairford, England, as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 15, 2024. Deploying U.S. forces in Europe underscores a long-term dedication to NATO Allies and a secure, unified Europe. They stand ready, well-positioned, and equipped to collaborate with host-nation Allies and partners to deter threats and safeguard the Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 10:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943839
    VIRIN: 241115-F-VS152-1001
    Filename: DOD_110686301
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission, by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

