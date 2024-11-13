Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two B-52s takeoff from RAF Fairford for Training Sortie

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Two B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off from RAF Fairford, England during Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 13, 2024. The presence of U.S. forces in Europe demonstrates a steadfast commitment to NATO Allies and the vision of a united, free, and peaceful Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 10:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943838
    VIRIN: 241113-F-VS152-1001
    Filename: DOD_110686234
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB

    This work, Two B-52s takeoff from RAF Fairford for Training Sortie, by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

