Two B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off from RAF Fairford, England during Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 13, 2024. The presence of U.S. forces in Europe demonstrates a steadfast commitment to NATO Allies and the vision of a united, free, and peaceful Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 10:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943838
|VIRIN:
|241113-F-VS152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110686234
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
This work, Two B-52s takeoff from RAF Fairford for Training Sortie, by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
