    AFN Europe Report: November 15, 2024

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. service members, Tunisian naval forces and other partner nations conducted a tactical combat casualty care or TCCC information exchange during Exercise Phoenix Express 2024 in Bizerte, Tunisia.

    The U.S.-German combined military color guard participated in the pregame ceremony for an NFL game at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

