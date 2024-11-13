On this AFN Europe Report:
U.S. service members, Tunisian naval forces and other partner nations conducted a tactical combat casualty care or TCCC information exchange during Exercise Phoenix Express 2024 in Bizerte, Tunisia.
The U.S.-German combined military color guard participated in the pregame ceremony for an NFL game at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 04:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|943809
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-MY398-8118
|Filename:
|DOD_110685651
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report: November 15, 2024, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
