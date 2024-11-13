Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans are honored at 'Salute to Service' Chicago Bears game

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Gen. Randy George, Army Chief of Staff, along with service members from each branch of service participated in the Chicago Bears 'Salute to Service' game at Soldier Field to honor veterans there, November 10, 2024.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 16:40
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    Chicago Bears
    Veterans Day
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    GEN Randy George

