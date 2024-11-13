Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bivouac exercise tests missions support group’s rapid deployment capabilities

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Approximately 160 mission support group Airmen completed a field training exercise practicing rapid deployment capabilities at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 3-7, 2024.The 1st Special Operations Mission Support Group tested readiness for combat and humanitarian missions during their annual bivouac exercise by simulating real-world contingencies in austere environments. A bivouac exercise is a field training where personnel simulate living and working in forward operating conditions, often involving the construction of temporary facilities under realistic deployed environments to test readiness and operational capabilities.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943769
    VIRIN: 241112-F-PO972-1001
    Filename: DOD_110684735
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bivouac exercise tests missions support group’s rapid deployment capabilities, by A1C Raul Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B Roll
    1 SOMSG
    Hurlburt Field Air Force Base (AFB)
    Bivouac Exercise

