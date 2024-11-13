Bivouac exercise tests missions support group’s rapid deployment capabilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Approximately 160 mission support group Airmen completed a field training exercise practicing rapid deployment capabilities at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 3-7, 2024.The 1st Special Operations Mission Support Group tested readiness for combat and humanitarian missions during their annual bivouac exercise by simulating real-world contingencies in austere environments. A bivouac exercise is a field training where personnel simulate living and working in forward operating conditions, often involving the construction of temporary facilities under realistic deployed environments to test readiness and operational capabilities.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado)