Bivouac exercise tests missions support group’s rapid deployment capabilities

Editor's Note: Full identities of some personnel in this article may be redacted for operational security.



HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — Approximately 160 mission support group Airmen completed a field training exercise practicing rapid deployment capabilities at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 3-7, 2024.



The 1st Special Operations Mission Support Group tested readiness for combat and humanitarian missions during their annual bivouac exercise by simulating real-world contingencies in austere environments.



This year’s exercise underscored the role of agile combat employment concepts: rapid airpower projection, contingency operations and the necessity of integrated, cross-unit cooperation to ensure mission success.



“Bivouac tests our ability to build up air bases, to operate an airfield and to facilitate that forward airfield,” Capt. Justin Jacobs, 1st Special Operations Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight commander and officer in charge during the exercise said. "To maintain air dominance or global superiority, military forces need the capability to project air power for that anywhere.”



A bivouac exercise is a field training where personnel simulate living and working in forward operating conditions, often involving the construction of temporary facilities under realistic deployed environments to test readiness and operational capabilities.



The 1 SOMSG Airmen practiced skills such as airfield construction, medical response and maintaining base security. It offered an environment for participants to apply their skills in a simulated yet realistic scenario.



“This is the first time MSG as a whole really had all hands on deck for all of the units to participate,” Jacobs said. "It’s a good cross-organizational opportunity for us to learn each other’s field capabilities."



Jacobs added the exercise served as proof of concept, demonstrating they could meet leadership expectations and build a bare base capable of projecting power. It also tested participants' ability to respond quickly under pressure. For the 1st Special Operations Wing project manager, a highlight came when the team had to put on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear gear during a simulated attack.



“CBRN is a huge thing that MSG does as a whole when we respond to an attack,” said the 1 SOW project manager. “It's not just defensive fighting positions fighting back. When we hear incoming indirect fire or an explosion, all MSG participants in this exercise are putting on their CBRN gear.”



The exercise illustrated the Air Force’s commitment to maintaining a highly trained and adaptable force. By simulating real-world challenges, it demonstrated the Air Force’s readiness to respond to combat and humanitarian needs, while projecting air power globally.



"This bivouac is a prime example of how we’re training for the future and how we develop our United States Air Force as a whole," said the 1 SOW project manager. "It’s a new capability--small teams making big impacts."

