    Arizona Military Town hosts 29th Annual Veterans Day Parade.

    SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Video by Gabriel Betancourt 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    On November 11th, 2024, Soldiers from Fort Huachuca participated in the City of Sierra Vista’s 29th Annual Veterans Day Parade. Spectators waived and cheered as troops marched by, and jets flew over in honor of our veterans.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943765
    VIRIN: 241111-D-WL684-3415
    Filename: DOD_110684686
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA, US

    This work, Arizona Military Town hosts 29th Annual Veterans Day Parade., by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Huachuca Sierra Vista Veterans Day 2024

