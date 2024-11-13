Arizona Military Town hosts 29th Annual Veterans Day Parade.

On November 11th, 2024, Soldiers from Fort Huachuca participated in the City of Sierra Vista’s 29th Annual Veterans Day Parade. Spectators waived and cheered as troops marched by, and jets flew over in honor of our veterans.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943765
|VIRIN:
|241111-D-WL684-3415
|Filename:
|DOD_110684686
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
