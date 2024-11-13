Southern Arizona Military Town hosts 29th Annual Veterans Day Parade.

Photo By Gabriel Betancourt | On November 11th, 2024, Soldiers from Fort Huachuca participated in the City of Sierra...... read more read more Photo By Gabriel Betancourt | On November 11th, 2024, Soldiers from Fort Huachuca participated in the City of Sierra Vista’s 29th Annual Veterans Day Parade. Spectators waived and cheered as troops marched by, and jets flew over in honor of our veterans. see less | View Image Page

Nestled next to the Huachuca Mountains in Southern Arizona, is the small City of Sierra Vista. This town is home to the first McDonald’s drive thru and Fort Huachuca, Garrison to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence. On November 11th, 2024, Soldiers from the base anchored the City of Sierra Vista’s 29th annual Veterans Day parade. As they sharply march in formation down Fry Boulevard to a ceremony held at the Sierra Vista Veteran’s Memorial Park, they are greeted by endless waves, cheers and mini salutes from children. The parade included marching bands, classic cars, military vehicles and local veterans’ groups from southern Arizona. Spectators were treated to a special fly over by four F-35 II Lightnings and concluded with a ceremony performed by the Fort Huachuca Command.