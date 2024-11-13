Overcoming contested logistics challenges as the nation faces adversaries in all domains is the Defense Logistics Agency’s top priority as outlined in its new 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, "DLA Transforms: A Call to Action.” DLA Director, LTG Mark Simerly, presents a high-level overview of the plan during this transformative time. For more information about DLA's Strategic Plan, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Info/Strategic-Plan/
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 16:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943759
|VIRIN:
|241114-D-LU733-5807
|PIN:
|505897-B
|Filename:
|DOD_110684637
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Transforms...A Call to Action (short, close caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.