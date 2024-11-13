DLA Transforms...A Call to Action (short, close caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Overcoming contested logistics challenges as the nation faces adversaries in all domains is the Defense Logistics Agency’s top priority as outlined in its new 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, "DLA Transforms: A Call to Action.” DLA Director, LTG Mark Simerly, presents a high-level overview of the plan during this transformative time. For more information about DLA's Strategic Plan, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Info/Strategic-Plan/