The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts a live fire with the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System, November 6, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tomas Valdes)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943751
|VIRIN:
|241106-N-EJ277-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110684413
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Phalanx Close-In Weapon System Live Fire, by PO3 Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.