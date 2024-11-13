Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Close-In Weapon System Live Fire

    UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tomas Valdes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts a Close-In Weapon System live fire, November 11, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tomas Valdes)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943745
    VIRIN: 241111-N-EJ277-1001
    Filename: DOD_110684307
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close-In Weapon System Live Fire, by PO3 Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Live Fire
    CVN 68
    Underway

