Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Nimitz Conducts Active Shooter Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts an active shooter drill, Nov 01, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943743
    VIRIN: 241101-N-KU796-1001
    Filename: DOD_110684270
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Conducts Active Shooter Drill, by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Active Shooter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download