The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts helicopter operations, Nov. 5, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carson Croom)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943732
|VIRIN:
|241105-N-BI507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110683833
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nimitz Conducts Helicopter Operations, by PO2 Carson Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.