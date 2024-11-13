Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale participates in Bomber Task Force 25-1

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing prepare and launch a B-52H Stratofortress jet from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., enroute to RAF Fairford, England, as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 6, 2024. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943697
    VIRIN: 241106-F-IM610-1001
    Filename: DOD_110683389
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale participates in Bomber Task Force 25-1, by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

