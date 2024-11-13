Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing prepare and launch a B-52H Stratofortress jet from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., enroute to RAF Fairford, England, as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 6, 2024. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 10:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943697
|VIRIN:
|241106-F-IM610-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110683389
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale participates in Bomber Task Force 25-1, by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
