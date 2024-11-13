Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing prepare and launch a B-52H Stratofortresses from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., enroute to RAF Fairford, England, as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 4, 2024. U.S. Strategic Command BTF missions provide opportunities for Airmen to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 10:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943696
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-IM610-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110683343
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale participates in Bomber Task Force 25-1, by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
