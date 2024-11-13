Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale participates in Bomber Task Force 25-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing prepare and launch a B-52H Stratofortresses from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., enroute to RAF Fairford, England, as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 4, 2024. U.S. Strategic Command BTF missions provide opportunities for Airmen to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943696
    VIRIN: 241104-F-IM610-1001
    Filename: DOD_110683343
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale participates in Bomber Task Force 25-1, by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Barksdale AFB
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52H Stratofortess

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download