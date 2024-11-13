November Coyote Community Connection

The Coyote Community Connection is Fort Hunter Liggett's monthly video broadcast, providing the latest news and updates to both the community and the general public. Each episode highlights key events, ceremonies, and monthly observances and offers a glimpse into the various activities and training conducted on the installation. For the month of November, our host is Army Community Services (ACS) Director Les Toth. Mr. Toth will discuss the partnership between ACS and the American Red Cross. ACS and the Red Cross work together to support military families when needed, providing financial readiness, relocation aid, and emergency communication in times of crisis. Watch the show to learn more about their essential collaboration
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 16:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|943606
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-OV743-4571
|Filename:
|DOD_110682162
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
