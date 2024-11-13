Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November Coyote Community Connection

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The Coyote Community Connection is Fort Hunter Liggett's monthly video broadcast, providing the latest news and updates to both the community and the general public. Each episode highlights key events, ceremonies, and monthly observances and offers a glimpse into the various activities and training conducted on the installation. For the month of November, our host is Army Community Services (ACS) Director Les Toth. Mr. Toth will discuss the partnership between ACS and the American Red Cross. ACS and the Red Cross work together to support military families when needed, providing financial readiness, relocation aid, and emergency communication in times of crisis. Watch the show to learn more about their essential collaboration

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 16:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 943606
    VIRIN: 241107-A-OV743-4571
    Filename: DOD_110682162
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    U.S. Army Reserve
    California
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Big Sur
    Be All You Can Be

