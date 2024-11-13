Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton Response: Blue Roof Residential Assessment

    PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Travis Harrison, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Operation Blue Roof field quality assurance specialist and Detroit District employee, conducts a roof assessment Nov. 11 at Port Richey, Florida. A homeowner applied for the program after Hurricane Milton. The assessment is to determine if the home qualifies for the free, professionally installed fiber-reinforced sheeting service offered by the Corps of Engineers in support of FEMA. The Operation Blue Roof deadline to apply is Nov. 14, 2024. To learn more, or to apply for the free program, visit Blueroof.gov or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258) (U.S. Army video by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 15:59
    Category: PSA
    Location: PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, US

    USACE
    FEMA
    Florida
    Port Richey
    Operation Blue Roof
    Milton24

