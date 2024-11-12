Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Surveillance: Past, Present, & Future

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    From the days when sailors peered over the deck of their ships with their spyglasses, to a time when unmanned aircraft patrol the seas, the Navy has kept watch in several notable aircraft, like the fixed-wing P-3 and P-8, and the rotary wing H-60. Unmanned systems like the MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-4C Triton also patrol the seas. Take a look at the ways the Navy and the people of NAWCAD in Patuxent River, Maryland, work together to remain vigilant and protect the sea lanes, in wartime and in peace.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 13:33
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US

    This work, Maritime Surveillance: Past, Present, & Future, by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United States Navy
    Naval Aviation
    NAWCAD
    Maritime Surveillance
    Naval Aviation History

