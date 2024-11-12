Maritime Surveillance: Past, Present, & Future

From the days when sailors peered over the deck of their ships with their spyglasses, to a time when unmanned aircraft patrol the seas, the Navy has kept watch in several notable aircraft, like the fixed-wing P-3 and P-8, and the rotary wing H-60. Unmanned systems like the MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-4C Triton also patrol the seas. Take a look at the ways the Navy and the people of NAWCAD in Patuxent River, Maryland, work together to remain vigilant and protect the sea lanes, in wartime and in peace.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 13:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943585
|VIRIN:
|060324-N-GX964-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110681350
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
