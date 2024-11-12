Maritime Surveillance: Past, Present, & Future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From the days when sailors peered over the deck of their ships with their spyglasses, to a time when unmanned aircraft patrol the seas, the Navy has kept watch in several notable aircraft, like the fixed-wing P-3 and P-8, and the rotary wing H-60. Unmanned systems like the MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-4C Triton also patrol the seas. Take a look at the ways the Navy and the people of NAWCAD in Patuxent River, Maryland, work together to remain vigilant and protect the sea lanes, in wartime and in peace.