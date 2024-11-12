Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Veterans Day Concert

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    The Hawai‘i Department of Defense Office of Veterans' Services recently celebrated Veterans Day with a concert at the Kapi‘olani Park Bandstand. The Hawai‘i Army National Guardʻs 111th Army Band performed musical selections to honor each of the uniformed services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 12:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943579
    VIRIN: 241110-F-IX631-7346
    Filename: DOD_110681190
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Veterans Day Concert, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download