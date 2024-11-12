Last B-52s land at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing lands at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England, Nov. 8, 2024, in preparation for Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber Task Forces increase the ability of NATO Allies and partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high‐intensity environment, build trust, and improve readiness, responsiveness, and integration. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)