    Last B-52s land at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing lands at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England, Nov. 8, 2024, in preparation for Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber Task Forces increase the ability of NATO Allies and partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high‐intensity environment, build trust, and improve readiness, responsiveness, and integration. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943570
    VIRIN: 241108-F-PW635-1001
    Filename: DOD_110681026
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last B-52s land at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-1, by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

