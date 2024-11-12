A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing lands at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England, Nov. 8, 2024, in preparation for Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber Task Forces increase the ability of NATO Allies and partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high‐intensity environment, build trust, and improve readiness, responsiveness, and integration. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943570
|VIRIN:
|241108-F-PW635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110681026
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Last B-52s land at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-1, by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.