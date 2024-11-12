Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to Japan

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, director, Defense Health Network Central, and commander, Medical Readiness Command - Alpha, welcomes newcomers to Japan and shares the Defense Health Agency's commitment to improving access to Ready, Reliable care for the total force. (Video by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 11:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 943553
    VIRIN: 241105-F-QW125-1004
    Filename: DOD_110680785
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Japan
    Defense Health Agency
    Access to Care
    DHN Central

