U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and contractors attend the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) Army Falling for Philanthropy Grand Charity Event at the National Museum of the United States Army in Ft. Belvoir, Va., Oct. 21, 2024. The CFC is the largest federal campaign in the world. The event allowed donors to connect with charities and make pledges, as well as participate in games and contests (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia).
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 10:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943538
|VIRIN:
|241131-A-KJ763-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110680517
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) Army Falling For Philanthropy Grand Charity Celebration Video, by SPC David Carvajal, SPC John Garcia, SFC Ernest Henderson and SGT Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
