    Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) Army Falling For Philanthropy Grand Charity Celebration Video

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Spc. David Carvajal, Spc. John Garcia, Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson and Sgt. Justin Stafford

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and contractors attend the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) Army Falling for Philanthropy Grand Charity Event at the National Museum of the United States Army in Ft. Belvoir, Va., Oct. 21, 2024. The CFC is the largest federal campaign in the world. The event allowed donors to connect with charities and make pledges, as well as participate in games and contests (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia).

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943538
    VIRIN: 241131-A-KJ763-1001
    Filename: DOD_110680517
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    CFC
    Halloween

