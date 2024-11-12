Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) Army Falling For Philanthropy Grand Charity Celebration Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and contractors attend the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) Army Falling for Philanthropy Grand Charity Event at the National Museum of the United States Army in Ft. Belvoir, Va., Oct. 21, 2024. The CFC is the largest federal campaign in the world. The event allowed donors to connect with charities and make pledges, as well as participate in games and contests (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia).