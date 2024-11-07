10th Mountain Division rock and marching band perform during the Central New York Veterans Parade at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, New York, Nov. 9, 2024. The parade is held the week before Veterans Day to honor those who served and thank them for their service. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|11.09.2024
|11.12.2024 14:48
|B-Roll
|943483
|241109-A-AO831-5383
|DOD_110679045
|00:01:41
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|1
|1
This work, Central New York Veterans Parade 2024, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
